Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,824 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 94,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.



