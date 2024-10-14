Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.0 %

FCX stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154,961. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

