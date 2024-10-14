Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 516,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,351,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 5.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.44% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 167,313 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 632,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,182,000.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,072. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

