Affiance Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after buying an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after acquiring an additional 795,987 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

