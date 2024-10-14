AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.31 and last traded at $106.07, with a volume of 170915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in AECOM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 1,717.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

