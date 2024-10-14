Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Cut by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,215,998,000 after purchasing an additional 707,705 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.57. 11,848,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,825,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.42. The firm has a market cap of $269.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.



