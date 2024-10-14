Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEFree Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.63 on Monday, reaching $507.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,243. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.88. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $224.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,229 shares of company stock worth $16,785,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

