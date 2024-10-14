Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,226,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 469,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.03. 577,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576,207. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

