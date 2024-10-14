Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $234,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.0 %

URI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $818.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,710. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $826.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $744.21 and its 200-day moving average is $699.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

