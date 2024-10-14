Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 319,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period.

MISL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,491. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

