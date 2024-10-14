Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 331.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 543,787 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

