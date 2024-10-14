Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Takes $526,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after acquiring an additional 570,901 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,164 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,461,000 after buying an additional 285,929 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

