Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJR opened at $116.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
