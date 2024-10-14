Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $533.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.70 and a 200 day moving average of $496.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

