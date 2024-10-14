Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFG stock opened at $106.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

