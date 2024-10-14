Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $219.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

