Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $522.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.74 and a 200 day moving average of $464.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

