Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.83.
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $522.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.74 and a 200 day moving average of $464.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $528.02.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
