Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $176.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.71.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000.
Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $149.75 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.49.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
