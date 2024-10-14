AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Short Interest Up 86.7% in September

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. 31,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Institutional Trading of AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

