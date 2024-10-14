A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. UBS Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $80.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.