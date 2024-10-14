989 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 3,512.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 467,042 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in CarGurus by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after buying an additional 228,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.08. 128,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,539. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,318.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,065 shares of company stock worth $1,694,683 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

