88,100 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $22,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $16,665,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,164,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.