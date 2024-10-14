624 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $616.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

