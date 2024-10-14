4,796 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE opened at $198.44 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $198.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Caterpillar and Deere Get Analyst Upgrades, Could Move Higher
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.