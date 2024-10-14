2,358 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,358 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $4,041,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 994,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $94.14.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
