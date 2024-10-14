2,358 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,358 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $4,041,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 994,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $94.14.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.