18,900 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 527.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,135 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 873.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE C opened at $65.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

