1,683 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.73. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $198.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.