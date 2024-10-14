1,683 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.73. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $198.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
