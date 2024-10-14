1,531 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,137,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $139.45. 24,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,949. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.80. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

