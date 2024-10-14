1,470 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $241.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.79. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

