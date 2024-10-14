1,401 Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1,311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 260,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 180,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 84.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WNC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

