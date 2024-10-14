138,458 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.46% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,748,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,258,000 after buying an additional 880,999 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth $58,356,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 409.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,009 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,279,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 788,906 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

