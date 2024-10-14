1,095 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $233.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $235.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day moving average is $187.62. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

