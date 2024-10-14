10,589 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 212,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.88. 278,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,876. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

