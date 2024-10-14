10,223 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

