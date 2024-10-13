Zilliqa Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $278.19 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $278.19 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,713,524,847 coins and its circulating supply is 19,027,392,633 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa (ZIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ZIL through the process of mining. Zilliqa has a current supply of 19,711,611,221.306267 with 19,025,655,795.596268 in circulation. The last known price of Zilliqa is 0.01483895 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $11,087,946.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zilliqa.com/.”

