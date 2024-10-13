Zilliqa Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $277.14 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $277.14 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00254487 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,712,465,198 coins and its circulating supply is 19,026,333,448 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa (ZIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ZIL through the process of mining. Zilliqa has a current supply of 19,711,611,221.306267 with 19,025,655,795.596268 in circulation. The last known price of Zilliqa is 0.01483895 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $11,087,946.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zilliqa.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

