Zeit Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zeit Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $286.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $286.39. The company has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

