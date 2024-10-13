Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.21 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.58). Zegona Communications shares last traded at GBX 356 ($4.66), with a volume of 123,919 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,955.56 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 67.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

