Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $376.00 and last traded at $376.00, with a volume of 10081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after buying an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 304,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 62,337 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $18,353,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

