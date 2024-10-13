Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $379.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $345.00 to $379.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $375.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.52. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $376.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

