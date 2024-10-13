Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.60. 74,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 342,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,763.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,763.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

