XRUN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.24 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and $60,080.02 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “XRUN (XRUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. XRUN has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XRUN is 0.05181033 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $57,976.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xrun.run.”

