XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $136.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. XPO has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in XPO by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

