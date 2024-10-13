XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,017 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of XPO worth $45,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in XPO by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in XPO by 1.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in XPO by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

XPO Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of XPO traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

