Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE XIN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 54,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,371. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

