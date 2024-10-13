Xai Tops One Day Volume of $14.63 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Xai has a market capitalization of $136.20 million and $14.63 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xai has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xai

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.21730171 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $18,315,279.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

