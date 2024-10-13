WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

WISeKey International Stock Down 5.4 %

About WISeKey International

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $2.11 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96.

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Featured Stories

