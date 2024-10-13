WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

UNIY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

