WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.41 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34.43 ($0.45). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 65,889 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.43.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DES. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.