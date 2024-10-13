WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.04. 60,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.29.
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.